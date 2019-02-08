Joyce McVeigh, 82, a lifelong resident of East Hartford passed away February 7, 2019. She was born in Hartford a daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Grymanowski) Lombardo. Joyce was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles for over 30 years as a supervisor. Joyce was an animal lover all her life. She was also a music lover with some of her personal favorites being songs from the 50s. Her favorite TV show was the Golden Girls she knew every episode by heart. The one thing Joyce will forever be remembered by is her love of potato chips and Pepsi. Joyce is survived by; her son Mark McVeigh and his loving life partner Donna Cassidy of Windsor, her grandchildren Joshua McVeigh of Vernon, and Janessa McVeigh of Tolland as well as Donna's children Kayla Cassidy of East Hartford and Matthew Cassidy of Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Lombardo. Joyce also leaves behind an extended loving family. Calling hours for Joyce will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 from 8:30AM-10:30AM at the Newkirk & Whitney and Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave. followed by her service at 10:30AM at the funeral home, burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Ave., all in East Hartford. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.callahanfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary