Joyce E (Reader) Hardy, 88, passed away on Monday (February 11, 2019) at Waterbury Hospital. She was born August 24,1930 at Hartford Hospital, the daughter of the late William R. and Esther H. (Flint) Reader. Joyce was a graduate of Lasell College "Class of 1950." Her career was spent as an Occupational Therapist and she retired from Fairfield Hills in Newtown. Formerly residing in Newtown, she moved to Bethlehem, and then went to assisted living at Watermark at East Hill in Southbury. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother David W. Reader. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday (February 20, 2019) at 2 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. There are no calling hours. Those wishing may make donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105.