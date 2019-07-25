Joyce (Gervais) Stanton, 88, of Simsbury, CT, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Donald E. Stanton, died peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce is survived by her five children and their spouses, son James Stanton and his wife Tiffany of Mystic, daughter Kim and her husband Dr. Brent Martin of Tennessee, daughter Beth and her husband Brad Newell of New Hampshire, daughter Laurie and her husband Bob Hine of Simsbury, CT, daughter Colleen Stanton and her spouse Holly Noun of Rhode Island. Joyce was the loving grandmother "Nana" to Kelly Johnson, Gregory Newell, Pamela Stephen, David Newell, Mackenzie Hine, Jameson Stanton, and Harrison Stanton; and great grandmother to Hunter, Autumn and Bryce Johnson and Landon Stephen. Joyce is survived by her sisters Kathleen Sales, Helen Evans and Francis Culver. She is predeceased by her four brothers Norman, Donald, Ralph and Bernard Gervais and two sisters, Anita Murray and Claudette Faucher. She was born April 9, 1931 in Caribou, Maine to the late Joseph and Albertine (Ouellette) Gervais. She grew up in New Britain and met the love of her life there, Don, in her mid-teens. They married in 1950 and moved to West Hartford in 1954. Joyce and Don raised their family in West Hartford, all of the five children attended St. Brigid School. She was a member of St. Brigid Church in West Hartford until moving to Simsbury in 2007 and joining St. Catherine of Siena Church. Joyce was a most extraordinary and supportive wife to Don and mother to her children. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, especially old family recipes like Nana's tomato relish, chocolate donuts and gauton. She was also an immaculate homemaker and a truly fun grandmother. She and Don enjoyed boating and spending time at their cottage on the Salmon River in Haddam. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at McLean's Atwater especially Jenille, Lola, and nurse Mary during her time there. We would also like to thank the hospice staff and volunteers for all their care and support. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Monday, July 29th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road in West Simsbury. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310 Wellesley, MA 02481. Please visit Joyce's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019