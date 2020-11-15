1931-2020 On Sunday September 13, 2020 Joyce Isabelle Howe Wagner of Simsbury, CT, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at the age of 89 after suffering health issues recently including a stroke. Joyce was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, James Edward "Jim" Wagner, and she leaves behind two sons, James Howe Wagner and his wife Alicia of Sudbury, MA, and Jeffrey Hughes Wagner of Martinez, CA. She also leaves behind grandchildren Ashley M. Wagner, Hanna D. Wagner, James H. Wagner Jr., and Jonathan P. Wagner, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wagner was also predeceased by her two sisters Florence Lucile Howe Coates and Phyllis May Howe. Joyce was born on January 23, 1931 in Springfield, MA to Phillip Dickenson Howe and Marjorie May Brooks Payne Howe. She attended and was a member of Springfield Faith United Church. While in Springfield Joyce studied organ with Doric Alviani. Joyce went on to study organ and music education with George Thompson at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating in 1952. She served in a government sponsored educator exchange program in Europe 1954-1955, before settling back in Springfield. She married Jim Wagner on October 25, 1957 at Faith Church in Springfield and moved to Dauntless Lane in Hartford, CT, before moving to Terrie Rd in Farmington, CT. In Farmington she was active in the First Church of Christ and taught nursery school for many of the local children. In 1966 they moved to Old Oak Dr in Simsbury, CT where they would live for the next 50 years. During that time, she was involved in the League of Women Voters of Simsbury, Theatre Guild of Simsbury and Simsbury Music & Arts children's summer program. Mrs. Wagner was a prolific piano teacher for over 30 years, teaching hundreds of students young and old from the local area. She was a dedicated organist and member of the American Guild of Organists, playing at church ceremonies and weddings across Hartford County, most frequently at St Mary's Catholic Church in Simsbury and in later years for the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Hartford. She was a substitute music teacher for many years in the Simsbury, East Hartford, West Hartford, Windsor, East Hampton, and Torrington school systems among others. In addition to her love of music, Joyce adored playing bridge with family and friends, cooking, travel, and exploring her rich family history. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend who was always quick with a smile and a laugh, who delighted in conversation with everyone she met. A private graveside memorial service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her beloved Theatre Guild of Simsbury, P.O. Box 92 Simsbury, CT 06070. Be sure to include: your name, address, and contact information in whose name you are making the donation, and any note. If donating by credit card you can find information at http://www.theatreguildsimsbury.org/donations.html
