TILLMAN, Joyce J., 77, Atlanta, GA passed away on August 20, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and live-streamed at www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers
- look for Joyce Tillman. Born in Sandusky, IL, and raised in Hartford, CT, Ms. Tillman was an active member of Metropolitan AMEZ Church. She spent her last 17 years in Atlanta, GA with her daughters. As a servant leader, she loved family and community. Ms. Tillman is survived by her daughters, Brenda M. Tillman and Dr. Lisa T. Sistrunk (Mark), granddaughter, Kamaria Joy Williams; her siblings: Msgt. York L. Parm, Sr.; Theressia Richardson (Willie); Jewel Robinson; Claudette Parm; Sonnie A. Parm, Jr, (Joyce); and sister-in-law, Carol T. Parrish (Daniel); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin H. Tillman, III.