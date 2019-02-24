Joyce Keeney Evans, of Colchester,Ct, passed away on February 15, 2019 from complications of Multiple Systemic Atrophy (MSA). She was predeceased by her parents, Jeanne Fallon and Wesley Keeney. Joyce was born in Manchester, Ct on September 3, 1949 and lived in Glastonbury and Hebron until she met her husband of 52 years, Vaughn Evans and moved to Colchester in 1968. She is survived by her husband, Vaughn and their two daughters, Kimberly(Kenneth)Young and Karyn Evans, grandchildren, Jadyn, Alexa, and Marcus. Siblings, Susan (Bud)Voisine, whom she talked to every day, Everett Keeney, Janet (Steven) Dwyer, Amy Fallon Brown, Sandy (Paul) Purdy, David (Judy) Keeney, as well as many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews. Joyce dedicated her life to caring for children, most notably, Jason and Linnea. Joyce loved the Beatles, especially John Lennon, pets, tag sales, collections of antiques and bears, and trips to NYC, music and dancing. She looked forward to her Tuesday visits with her best friend Mary Evans who was there for her til the end. Joyce will be remembered for her fondness for taking pictures and spending time with family and her belief that all people should be treated equally. Thank you to Jan and Emily ofHospice and all the staff at Companions and Homemakers. Please send donations to "no kill" animal shelters in lieu of flowers. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary