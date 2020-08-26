1/
Joyce Loranger
Joyce A. Loranger, 75, of West Hartford, passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare at New Britain on Tuesday August 25. Born in Hartford to the late Joseph and Alma (Tirone) Boero, Joyce graduated from Conard High School in 1963 and was a long-time resident of West Hartford. She worked several years at The Hartford before settling in to her role as a mother and homemaker. An avid Red Sox fan, Joyce was always there to remember the birthdays and anniversaries of both friends and family members. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Loranger, her sons, Robert Loranger and Joseph Loranger of West Hartford and her sister Carole Spagna of Windsor Locks. She is survived by her son Keith and her brother, Louis Boero and his wife Jane Carey, of Alexandria Virginia. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at Autumn Lake for their kindness and compassion during Joyce's lengthy illness. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
