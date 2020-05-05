Joyce M. Benoit
Joyce Marie (Caya) Downey Benoit of Wethersfield, age 80, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT to George and Gabriel Caya. Joyce was preceded by her parents and her husband of 33 years, Gordon (Bill) Benoit. Known for being self-assured, spirited, and generous, Joyce worked for the Hartford Police Department for more than 20 years. First, as a school crossing guard and then, as a Women's Police Matron. Joyce enjoyed spending her time gardening, shopping (especially for her grandchildren) and visiting the casino. Joyce leaves three children; oldest daughter Noreen Pace of Wethersfield, son in-law Salvatore, and grandchildren Jon, Nico, Natalie and Jessica of Orange along with grandson in-law Brian Altieri and great grandson Alexander; her son Shaun Downey of West Hartford, daughter in-law Kelly, and grandchildren Shaun Jr., Jacqueline, and Mia; and her daughter Kathleen Downey and grandson Matthew Godzyk, who she shared a special bond with. She will be remembered in all of their hearts and greatly missed. Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. However, in observance of the current social distancing guidelines, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be determined at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
