Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles St
Hartford, CT 06120
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mount Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Mount Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Berry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce M. Berry Obituary
Joyce Marie Berry (a/k/a "Mother Berry") entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Mother Berry was born December 13, 1930 to the late Emma and Louis Lane in Prairie View, Texas. Mother Berry was deeply rooted in Christ and was the Mother of her Church. A Celebration of her life will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mount Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles Street, Hartford, CT with calling hours 4:00pm-6:00pm. The Homegoing Celebration is immediately following. Interment Services are entrusted to Carmon Funeral Home and will take place at 11:00am on May 21, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.