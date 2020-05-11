It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce M. Saunders age 86 into eternal rest on 5-8-20 surrounded by her loving family. The beloved wife of John Michael Saunders for 63 years, Joyce was born in Houlton, ME. one of nine children born to Henry and Elizabeth McLaughlin. Joyce was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Helen McQuarrie, Rita Boyd, Joan Fitzpatrick, Mary McGillicuddy, Charles McLaughlin, Thomas McLaughlin and Harold McLaughlin. She is survived by her sister Pat Koepp of San Diego, CA. and sister in law Theresa McLaughlin of Brewer ME. Joyce moved to CT in the 1950's where she met her husband John on a blind date and they married in 1956. Joyce was a long time resident of Enfield where she was a charter communicant of Holy Family Church and a regular volunteer at the Enfield Food Shelf. Joyce and her husband were also snow birds who enjoyed their winters in Vero Beach FL Joyce was a wonderful, loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother who was lovingly referred to as Mema. Joyce was a voracious reader and had a love for travel. Joyce was a beautiful soul who maintained her sense of humor and easy smile until the end. Joyce is survived by a son Brian Saunders and his wife Nancy of Enfield CT, a daughter Brenda Mooney and her husband Mark of East Calais VT, a daughter Cathryn Carroll and her husband Edward of Broad Brook, CT. as well as 7 beloved grandchildren, Kristina (Bryan), Spencer, Madeline (Geoff), Shannon, Colin, Drew & Cameron. Joyce was blessed with many very special nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Hospice nurse Cristy Wheeler for her devoted care. Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Felician Adult Day Center, 1333 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.