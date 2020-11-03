Joyce Marie Currier, born August 26, 1930 in Berlin, NH, was the youngest daughter of the late William and Magnild (Hanson) Currier. Joyce, 90 years old, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital Hospice, Waterbury, CT. Joyce was a resident of Delamere Woods, Windsor, CT following her retirement from Bank of America and The Wilson Branch Library. Married for fifty-two years, Joyce wed Norman Charles Phillips, whom she met on a blind date, on May 27, 1961 in Berlin, New Hampshire. Joyce and Norman gave the gift of their time and generosity to many charitable organizations, in particular, The Civitan Challenger Program, Christ the King Lutheran Church, The Special Olympics and the Windsor Women's Club. Joyce was the mother of three children: Jan, Bill and Nancy; who she lovingly supported by being an active member of the Windsor PTA, a Windsor High School sports enthusiast and organizer of a cheerleading jamboree while a cheerleading coach for Windsor Midget Football. Joyce adored her five grandchildren and will forever be remembered for never visiting without bringing containers of cookies, whoopie pies and most importantly, chocolate. Joyce was grateful for her close friendships with Mary Jane Shay and Peggy Eberle and her many friends that met for coffee every Wednesday for over thirty years. Joyce was an excellent cook and avid reader and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball. Joyce is survived by her children: Jan (Larry) Phippen of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Bill (Deb) Phillips of Franklin, TN, and Nancy (David) Small of Nantucket, MA; five grandchildren: Ryan (Meagan) Reynolds, Lindsey (Chris) Frueh, Ryan (Sara), Will, and Delaney Small; six great-grandchildren: Jordan Reynolds, Kyla, Madison, and David Frueh, and Liliana and Owen Small; nieces: Carol Currier, Sandra Scott, Sharon Currier and Christina Currier; nephews: Jon and Stephen (Lily) Odell, Robert Currier and many great nieces and nephews. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Norman; parents, William and Magnild; brothers, William (Lillian) and Robert (Dottie); sister, Doris (Jerry) Odell and nephew, William Currier. Joyce will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother; a beloved sister and a caring friend. Relatives and friends may join the family for a visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. For those who wish to attend the service virtually please visit the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1144539
. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
