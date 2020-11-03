1/1
Joyce Marie Currier
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Currier, born August 26, 1930 in Berlin, NH, was the youngest daughter of the late William and Magnild (Hanson) Currier. Joyce, 90 years old, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital Hospice, Waterbury, CT. Joyce was a resident of Delamere Woods, Windsor, CT following her retirement from Bank of America and The Wilson Branch Library. Married for fifty-two years, Joyce wed Norman Charles Phillips, whom she met on a blind date, on May 27, 1961 in Berlin, New Hampshire. Joyce and Norman gave the gift of their time and generosity to many charitable organizations, in particular, The Civitan Challenger Program, Christ the King Lutheran Church, The Special Olympics and the Windsor Women's Club. Joyce was the mother of three children: Jan, Bill and Nancy; who she lovingly supported by being an active member of the Windsor PTA, a Windsor High School sports enthusiast and organizer of a cheerleading jamboree while a cheerleading coach for Windsor Midget Football. Joyce adored her five grandchildren and will forever be remembered for never visiting without bringing containers of cookies, whoopie pies and most importantly, chocolate. Joyce was grateful for her close friendships with Mary Jane Shay and Peggy Eberle and her many friends that met for coffee every Wednesday for over thirty years. Joyce was an excellent cook and avid reader and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball. Joyce is survived by her children: Jan (Larry) Phippen of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Bill (Deb) Phillips of Franklin, TN, and Nancy (David) Small of Nantucket, MA; five grandchildren: Ryan (Meagan) Reynolds, Lindsey (Chris) Frueh, Ryan (Sara), Will, and Delaney Small; six great-grandchildren: Jordan Reynolds, Kyla, Madison, and David Frueh, and Liliana and Owen Small; nieces: Carol Currier, Sandra Scott, Sharon Currier and Christina Currier; nephews: Jon and Stephen (Lily) Odell, Robert Currier and many great nieces and nephews. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Norman; parents, William and Magnild; brothers, William (Lillian) and Robert (Dottie); sister, Doris (Jerry) Odell and nephew, William Currier. Joyce will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother; a beloved sister and a caring friend. Relatives and friends may join the family for a visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. For those who wish to attend the service virtually please visit the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1144539. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved