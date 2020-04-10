Home

Mrs. Joyce Marie Hudson was born on October 16, 1937 in Ennis, Texas to the late Reverend Magellan Brooks and Mrs. Primrose Smith-Brooks. On Saturday, April 4, 2020 the Lord received her into glory where she received her heavenly crown. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 9:30AM – 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020
