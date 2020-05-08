Joyce N. (Manganello) Pender, 81, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Norris L. Pender, journeyed home to join her Father in Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 12, 1939, she was the daughter of Lillian (Dufault) Manganello, and the late Anthony Manganello of East Hartford. Joyce settled in East Hartford in 1964 and she devoted her life to raising her family. A devout Catholic, she had been a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. In younger years, Joyce pursued her love of dance at the Ethel Larkum Dancing School in Hartford. She became an accomplished dancer, who shared her talent on stages across the state, competing in the Miss Greater Hartford Softball pageant in 1953. A graduate of Holy Trinity High School in 1957, Joyce displayed outstanding leadership and was described as being full of "vigor and vitality". Joyce's true passion in life was her role as mother and grandmother, and spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. She was an excellent cook and an avid reader, and when she wasn't in her kitchen preparing a delicious meal, for two or a crowd, she could be found in a quiet spot with a good book. Joyce lived her life with grace and dignity. She was a loving sister and aunt, always willing to lend an ear or offer advice with a warm smile. She was immensely proud of her entire family and leaves behind many beautiful memories. Joyce will be forever missed by her three children, Fred Cecchini and his wife Eileen of Vernon, Liane Gentile and her husband Doug of Manchester and Tracey Ciccarelli and her husband Rich of Burlington; her eight adored grandchildren, Kaytee Walters and her husband Steve of Ellington, Anthony and Vincent Cecchini, both of Vernon, Savanna and John Balkun, both of West Hartford, Michael and Olivia Ciccarelli of Burlington, Jonathan Gentile of Manchester and her cherished great-granddaughter, Liliane Walters of Ellington. She is also survived by five brothers, Michael Manganello and his wife Kitty of Lexington, KY, Anthony "Skip" Manganello and his life partner John R. Bell of Tolland, Leslie Manganello and his wife Genette of Coventry, Martin Manganello and his wife Elizabeth "Liz" of East Hartford and Curt Manganello and his wife Diane of Torrington, as well as many dear nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Francis Hospital, especially Dr. Michael Moustakakis, for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Joyce during her final hours. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations in Joyce's honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Joyce with her family, please visit www.desopeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.