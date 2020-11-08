Joyce Rossignol passed away at the age of 91. Born in Smyrna Mills, Maine, to Joseph Hall and Florence Barker, she attended Patten Academy in Patten, Maine where she was Class President, Salutatorian, Most Popular, Most Likely to Succeed and a cheerleader. She married Gilman Rossignol, the star forward of Patten's legendary New England Champion basketball team and they stayed married until he died in October 2018, 71 years later. She studied English at Hillyer College in Hartford. She pursued a career in community journalism for West Hartford News, Imprint, Life Publications and Hartford Magazine until she was 85 years old. During her career she was honored by the New England Press Association and the Suburban Newspapers of America. She wanted to thank the Town of Wethersfield for receiving her so warmly as their local editor for many years. Among her many achievements, she was honored by the Wethersfield Chamber of Commerce, The Wethersfield Businessmen and Civic Association where she was its first woman member, first woman president and person of the year. She was active with Wethersfield Community Television, the Wethersfield Historical Society and a lector at The Church of the Incarnation. Her proudest work was as a director and volunteer for InterCommunity Health. Joyce and her husband Gilman raised their family in Ellington and then Wethersfield. She was blessed with a loving family and close friends including Lucille Vaughan, John Miller, Nan Glass, Ruth Lee Silver, her caring neighbors on Goff Road and her treasured friend from Patten, Thurston Townsend and her "sister" Freda Hall Stubbs. She also made lifelong friends with a group of Imprint writers, members of her book club, and especially Christopher White who became a member of her family. She leaves behind her children, Mary Zabilansky and husband Donald of Huntersville, NC, Harry Rossignol and wife Claudia of Orting, WA, James Rossignol of East Hartford and Sarah Rossignol of Rocky Hill who was her mother's heart and caretaker in the final years of life. She was a proud grandmother and great grandmother and leaves behind her grandchildren Bonnie Vestal and husband Duane and their son Bryson, Michael Zabilansky, Dana Zabilansky, Krista Zabilansky and her daughters Addie and Sydney Cannon; Joanne Ansolis and husband Michael, Susanne Rossignol and husband Daniel, Amy Rossignol and Billy Rossignol who died in a motorcycle accident in 2014; as well as Jen Cantin and husband Adam Linder, Michelle Cantin and Michael Cantin. She also leaves behind her beloved caretaker, Karen Davis, who cared for her and her husband in their final years. After a long and full life, she will rest beside her husband in the Village Cemetery in Old Wethersfield. Due to current circumstances, her family will hold a memorial service at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to InterCommunity Inc. in East Hartford. Joyce's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences, share a memory and streaming instructions, please visit FarleySullivan.com
