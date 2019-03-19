Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Longchamp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Stowe - Longchamp

Joyce Stowe-Longchamp, 85, of Avon, CT and Ruskin, FL, died on Monday, February 25 at 11:25pm in Florida. She was born in Reading, PA, the daughter of Elnora Winter and Robert Lundy of Warrensville, PA. She and her sister Marilyn (deceased), graduated from Bloomsburg High School and attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College (now state university), earning a Bachelor of Education in 1955.After graduation, she moved to Westchester County, NY and became a kindergarten teacher. While she was there, she completed her master's degree at Columbia Teachers College. She married Dr. Robert Stowe of Boylston, MA, who was also a teacher and they eventually settled in Central Connecticut. Here, Joyce began teaching in lab schools and eventually became an adjunct professor at Central Connecticut Teachers College (now state university), where she taught Psychology and Child Development for 30 additional years. When her first marriage ended in 1977, she also worked as a senior claims specialist at Security Connecticut Life insurance company.A resident of Avon CT for 56 years, she was involved in local churches as well as the PTA and volunteer organizations. She raised two children as a single parent. Upon retirement, after 35 years of being single she met her second husband, Leon Longchamp of Ramsay, NJ through the Internet. They married in 2008. Together, they thoroughly enjoyed life, traveling around the world, living in CT and FL, and visiting their families.Joyce will be remembered as kind, smart, independent, liberal, and witty. She loved teaching children and adults and delighted in watching others learn; something she readily engaged in with all of her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and learner herself, particularly in her faith. She practiced inclusion, equity and empathy in her professional and personal life. She is survived by her husband Leon, her ex-husband Robert, two children, Jonathan Stowe of Charlottesville, VA and Jennifer Curci (Stowe) of Windsor, CO as well as 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 children and 10 grandchildren through her husband Leon. Her spirit of learning and love will live on through all of her descendants. A memorial service will be held at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon, on May 25th at 10am. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019