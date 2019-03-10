Joycelyn M. (Hydol) Anderson, 63, of Windsor, beloved wife of Lionel R. Manjaro, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in St. Mary, Jamaica, W.I. she lived in Hartford then Bloomfield before moving to Windsor. She was a nursing assistant and enjoyed helping people and giving to those in need. She was a member of the Family Worship Center, Hartford. Beside her husband Lionel, she leaves a brother Allan Hydol in Jamaica; 4 sisters Paulette White and Sylvia Hydol both of Hartford, Suzette Hydol of Windsor, and Pauline Haye of Jamaica; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters. Her family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9-10 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM at the Family Worship Center, 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford. The Rev Cecil Hume will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations may be made to the Family Worship Center, 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT,06112. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary