Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Jozef Kula


1921 - 2020
Jozef Kula Obituary
Jozef Kula, of Harwinton, husband of the late Eleanor Kula, passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2020. Jozef was born in Poland on January 29, 1921. He was a survivor of the Holocaust and also served in the US Army for four years in Nuremberg, Germany. He came to this country in 1950. Jozef was retired from the Stanley Works, where he worked for 35 years. A long time resident of Farmington, he moved to Harwinton in the 80's. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Ward of Avon, Jonathan Kula of Farmington, Gregory Kula of Torrington; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed as he was a great father and grandfather. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
