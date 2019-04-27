Jozefa Chowaniec, 88, of Unionville, beloved wife of 55 years of late Wojciech Chowaniec, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Born June 28, 1930 in Gron, Poland, Jozefa was raised in Poland and embraced the culture of Goralski people, sharing a passion for song and dance. She and her late husband immigrated to the United States in 1962 and settled in Hartford, CT. She worked for many years at Hartford Hospital, and after retirement, she enjoyed summers in Vermont and winters in Florida. Jozefa will be remembered most of all as a loving family matriarch. Nothing brought her more joy than time with her family. She leaves behind her brother, Josef Budz with wife Stasia, her three children, daughter Mary Martinczak with husband Alojzy, daughter Aniela Pawluskiewicz with husband Piotr, and son Jan Chowaniec with wife Krystyna, in addition to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford. Burial will be private with immediate family. For online condolences, please visit www.southgreenmemorialhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary