1/1
Jozefa W. Kapala
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jozefa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jozefa W. Kapala, 91 of W. Palm Beach, FL, passed away Friday, Aug.7, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Marian Kapala. Born Feb.16, 1929 in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Wictoria (Dziw) Misztal. Jozefa is survived by a son Marian Kapala and wife Elzbieta of Princeton Junction, NJ and a son-in-law Aleksander Retecki of Southington. She also leaves her grandchildren, Camilla Retecki and husband, Babek Afshar of Brookline, MA, Patricia and husband Peter, Isabella, Aleksander and Lucas Kapala and great grandchildren, Jonabella, Ariana and Fabiana. She was predeceased by a daughter Halina Kapala-Retecki. Due to the Covid19 pandemic funeral services for Jozefa will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved