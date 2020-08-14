Jozefa W. Kapala, 91 of W. Palm Beach, FL, passed away Friday, Aug.7, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Marian Kapala. Born Feb.16, 1929 in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Wictoria (Dziw) Misztal. Jozefa is survived by a son Marian Kapala and wife Elzbieta of Princeton Junction, NJ and a son-in-law Aleksander Retecki of Southington. She also leaves her grandchildren, Camilla Retecki and husband, Babek Afshar of Brookline, MA, Patricia and husband Peter, Isabella, Aleksander and Lucas Kapala and great grandchildren, Jonabella, Ariana and Fabiana. She was predeceased by a daughter Halina Kapala-Retecki. Due to the Covid19 pandemic funeral services for Jozefa will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com