Juan C. Roman, 91, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Mary Roman, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Juan was a devout Catholic and a long time communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, in Hartford. He was a true gentleman and a lifelong public servant who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Juan was born on his family's farm in Añasco, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 1928. In 1948, at the age of 18, Juan moved to the United States paving the way for other migrant workers. Soon after his arrival his leadership abilities were recognized. He was appointed the role of supervisor of approximately 150 fellow Puerto Ricans working on a mushroom farm in Michigan. In 1950, Juan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to defend the fundamental principles of freedom and democracy of this nation during the Korean Conflict. Having been honorably discharged from the USMC, Juan soon made Hartford his home. At that time, Hartford was experiencing a cultural transformation partially due to the influx of Puerto Rican migrants. Juan witnessed the racially biased injustices which the Puerto Rican community was enduring and took action by becoming the first Puerto Rican police officer within the Hartford Police Department. Soon after, he attained the rank of detective. In 1965, Juan left the police department to become a representative of the Tobacco Growers Association in Puerto Rico. As a result, he was instrumental in creating over 100,000 jobs in Connecticut for unemployed Puerto Rican farm workers. In 1977, Juan began his career with the State of Connecticut as a member of the Support Enforcement Unit of the Family Relations Division of the Superior Court. Through his demonstrated commitment, continued leadership, and dedication to his community he was promoted to the position of supervisor of the unit thus once again breaking a barrier and becoming the first Puerto Rican to supervise the operations in Hartford County. After his retirement in 1992, Juan was employed by the City of Hartford's Housing Authority. A true pioneer, Juan worked hard to be a champion of social justice. In addition to his wife, Juan is survived by his children Juan Roman III and wife Linda of Chaplin, Angela Grimaldi and her husband Chris of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Teresa Giolito and her husband Rich, of Simsbury, Alberto Roman and his wife Ashley, of Cary, North Carolina, Lizbeth Slater of Tampa, Florida, Miguel Colon and his wife Janine, of Glastonbury, Yobran Colon and his wife Lindsay, of Glastonbury; his grandchildren Jaime, Joseph, Anthony, Guinevere, Alex, Jenna, Alexa, Madison, Ana, Diego, Isabella, Shari, Miguel Jr., Zak, Jacob, Noah, Nathaniel, Micah, Lilah, Alex, Logan, Emy, and Lena; his great grandchildren; Sofia, Emma, Nate, Guss, Jennings, Hayes, Everly and Easton; his siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife Maria Roman, in 1983. Juan was a kind and gentle soul whose caring and giving spirit will live on. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Wethersfield. A celebration of Juan's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hispanic Health Council https://www.hispanichealthcouncil.org/ . The Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.