Juana Caraballo, 83, of West Hartford, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Norberto and Juana (Lopez) Caraballo and moved to Hartford CT in 1963. Juana leaves her son, Monserrate 'Tito' Caraballo and his wife Zoraida of West Hartford, and her daughter, Maribel Estremera and her husband Ferdinan of Port Norris, NJ. Her son in law Jose Torres of Ohio ..She also leaves her 6 grandchildren; Geoni, Denisse, Arelis, Joshua, Josue, and Nandi, her great grandchildren Kayla, Josiah Junito, Kiara, Khristia , Alyha and Samantha her 3 great-great-grandchildren; Killian, Uriah, and Sophia. Funeral services will be private at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020