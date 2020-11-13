Juanita, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Hartford, CT. She is survived by her soulmate, Ernestino; her children William, Angel, Yolanda & husband Victor, Koky, Evelyn & husband Bryan, about 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 stepdaughters, & her dog, JoJo. Public calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 11am, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Glory Chapel International Cathedral, 221 Greenfield Street, Hartford, CT 06112.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2020.