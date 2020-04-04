|
Juanita Rodriguez, 72, of New Britain, CT died Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Juanita was born in Mayaquez, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Juan and Dolores (Portugese) Nazario. She worked for the Town of New Britain as a crossing guard for thirty+ years and for CHMA for thirty+ years. Juanita's passing will mark the end of an era for our generation. However; it's not the end, she just started a whole new chapter in Heaven. She was known for her funny sense of humor, charming personality. Juanita always made time for everyone; she always provided support and love for her family and friends. Juanita is survived by her two sons San Rodriguez and William Rodriguez, her brother, two sisters, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and friends. With deepest sadness we say farewell to our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Due to this problematic time with the current situation affecting our state unfortunately as much as we wish to share this time with you, services will be private and will not be announced. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to any in her name. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020