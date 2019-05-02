Judiann Kuras "Juju", 68, of Windsor Locks, CT, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 of heart disease while she was at St.Francis Hospital. She was born on January 15, 1951 and was the only daughter of the late William B. Kuras and Julia (Sklodowski) VonRaeder. She was raised in West Suffield, CT and graduated from Suffield High School class of 1969.Judiann is survived by her ex-husband, Robert M. Hill, and their three children: Robert J. Hill, of Bradenton, FL, Tami Hahn (Jason) of Vernon, CT, and Ryan Hill (Chelsea) of Windsor Locks, CT; her brother, Anthony VonRaeder (Angela) of Vernon, CT and her sister-in-law Diane Kuras of West Suffield, CT. Grandma JuJu will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren (Zachary, Alex, CJ, Ryan & Brooklyn). In addition, she will be remembered by many cousins, nieces and friends who enjoyed her cooking, her outgoing personality, her caring heart or an occasional trip to the casino. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Kuras in 2014. A celebration of Judiann's life will take place on Thursday, May 16th at the Windsor Locks Senior Center from 5-8pm. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice or the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 Published in The Hartford Courant from May 2 to May 12, 2019