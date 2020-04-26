|
Judith Anne (Bailey) Dobrow, age 82, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Judy was born in Danbury, CT, the daughter of the late James and Dora (Gersten) Bailey. The family moved to Canaan and later Winsted, and eventually settled in West Hartford, where Judy was a graduate of (the old) Hall High School. She was one of the legendary three Bailey girls: Jacqueline, Janet, Judy. Judy attended Hartford College for Women and graduated from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA. She pursued a career in elementary education. It was in Cambridge that she met the love of her life, Dr. Robert Jay Dobrow, a medical student at Harvard. They married and raised a beautiful family together. Judy was very connected to the greater Hartford community. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel where she was married, and where her three children were educated. She adored her neighbors on Pioneer Dr. and throughout West Hartford, forging meaningful and lasting relationships. Her passion for antiques, particularly French and American country decor, led her and Robert on many memorable journeys throughout the New England countryside. She had a unique sense of style and design, elegance with simplicity. These were values that she held dear, and extended into her life as a whole. Judy was an avid member of a local Women's Bible Study Club with close friendships that she deeply cherished. She was also active on the Social Committee for the Gillette Ridge Community in Bloomfield, where she and Robert resided. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert. She was lovingly connected to her son Charles and wife Lynn of Wethersfield; son William and wife Elizabeth of New York, NY; and daughter, Nancy Bean of Cambridge, MA. She also leaves her sisters, Janet Stone (children Adam, Jessica, Louis) and Jacqueline Seaman (children Richard, David); as well as in-laws, Alan and Vickie Dobrow (children Julie, Martin, Joe). Judy was adored by her grandchildren, Benjamin Dobrow of Washington State and Madeline Wise, Julia Wise, and Grace Bean of Cambridge, MA. PRIVATE funeral services for immediate family will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 by Rabbi Rebekah Goldman at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery in Wethersfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford CT. Those who wish to make a donation in Judy's honor can contribute to the or the Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020