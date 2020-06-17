Judith A. Hand, 63, of Newington, CT, passed away June 11, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. She was born in May 26, 1957 in Southington, CT to the late Donald & Dorothy Craig. She was predeceased by her sister Wendy. She was a graduate of Bristol Central high School and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac College. She worked at Pratt and Whitney in Quality Assurance for more than 30 years before being stricken with cancer, which she had recently survived and went into remission. One of her favorite memories was the trip she took her daughter and grandchildren on to Disney World. She loved playing games on her favorite gaming website. She enjoyed the peaceful days at the lake. She very much enjoyed watching a good movie, especially with her fiancé. Judy is survived by her fiancé Steven Benoit, her daughter Dorothy Michaels and her husband Jason Natale, three grandsons, Tyler Hand, Kennedy Michaels and Lincoln Michaels, two great grandchildren, her two sisters Ginger Craig Close and Dawn Wile Pelletier and her husband Omer Pelletier, a niece and nephew, an Aunt Gloria, Uncle Clinton and several cousins. Funeral services for Judy will be celebrated privately and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.