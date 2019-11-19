Hartford Courant Obituaries
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Judith A. Hesselbach


1937 - 2019
Judith A. Hesselbach Obituary
Judith (Judy) A. Hesselbach, 82, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born March 23, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Gladys (Maguire) Meyer. Judy spent her last day at home in her own bed surrounded by her entire loving family. At her side was her daughter Heidi Darling, son Robert Hesselbach and wife Christa, her grandchildren Eric and wife Katie, Amy and husband Gary, Holly and husband Jonny, Jessica and husband Phil, and her great grandchildren Zachery, Haylie, Hannah, Oliver and Harper. Judy was a night nursing supervisor at Manchester Hospital for 32 years retiring in 1994, she graduated from Backus Hospital's Nursing program in 1958. Judy loved nursing, Manchester Hospital and its staff almost as much as her family. She loved traveling the world with her friends and colleagues, but even more than the destinations, she loved coming home and telling the stories of the adventures. Getting dragged through the Bahamas on the back of a banana boat with Bernie, getting locked out of a hotel room in their PJs, she had millions of funny stories. Judy was always available to help family and friends, whether it was a ride to the airport or taking a neighbor to a doctor's appointment she would always have time. She positively affected so many people in her lifetime and will surely be missed. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm, at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester. A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To leave a memory for the family and to sign the online memorial guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
