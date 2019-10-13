Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Judith A. Rodriguez


1943 - 2019
Judith A. Rodriguez Obituary
Judith Ann Rodriguez (Burby) 76, of Farmington passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1943 in Grindstone, ME to Joseph and Christine Burby. Judy was a long time resident of West Harford. She proudly helped to unionize the Town of West Hartford Food Services and served as Union Stewart for a time. She retired from the Town after 20 years of dedicated service. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Christine Burby, her sister Susan Burby, and brother John Burby. Judy is survived by her four children; Fred Rodriguez and wife Michelle of Farmington, Lisa Dumas and husband Kelly of New Britain, James Rodriguez and wife Michelle of Charleston, SC and Sara Houle and husband Jason of Bristol. She also leaves her 12 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 3 sisters; Diana Burby, Linda Tenore, and Nancy Behan; 3 brothers; Joseph Burby, Steve Burby, Douglas Burby and many nieces and nephews. Judy was happiest while spending time with her family, listening to Barry Manilow songs, watching her beloved New York Yankees, and the soap opera, Days of Our Lives. Friends and Family are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3-5pm at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2019
