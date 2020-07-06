Judith A. Ryiz passed away peacefully and in comfort. After suffering the effects of a number of complexities resulting from spinal surgery in 2018, she fought back fiercely with courage and grace. Judy railed against the odds, and was still able to appreciate some of life's joys. Unfortunately, she lost her battle due to complications of her illness on Saturday, July 4th. A lifelong resident of New Britain, Judy graduated from New Britain High School in 1963 and completed her education at Computer Processing Institute in 1978. She was a diligent worker always taking pride in what she did and retired from both the Town Of West Hartford and the State of Connecticut Department of Public Utility Control in 2001. Coming from a large family she was one of seven children born to the late Peter and Etta Ryiz of New Britain on September 16, 1945. Judy was the Middle Kid and was predeceased by her sister Barbara Peterson and her brothers Peter Ryiz Jr. and William Ryiz. Judy is survived by her loving and devoted spouse Natalie Grasso Campbell with whom she shared 45 years of togetherness. They legally married on 11/12/13. Additionally, Judy leaves to mourn, her sister Virginia Domurat, her brother Andrew, (Sandra), both of Southington and her sister Catherine Lizon, (Stanley) of Berlin, Natalie's sister Jeanie Grasso Gagnon, (Roy) and their children Gabie and Parker of Rocky Hill. Also grieving her loss are her many nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, God children David and Jennifer, cousins, friends, LGBT members of St. Patrick St. Anthony Church where she was a proud parishioner serving in LGBT Ministries. Judy and Natalie enjoyed a wonderful retirement traveling cross country twice with both sets of parents, annual Fall visits to the Coy Cottage they rented on Cape Cod, seasonal trips to Ogunquit/Wells Maine, Labor Day weekends at Rockingham Race Track with Pop and crew, and Sun Valley Beach Club where she spent summer days swimming effortlessly in the pristine waters of the lake. Judy loved their timeshare in Aruba, the Islands, the Canadian Rockies and Nova Scotia. They vacationed in many European countries including Sicily, Lithuania, Ireland, Spain and Italy. Judy was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan who held season's tickets to all their games traveling to 15 Final Fours including a trip to Italy in 2017 with Geno Auriemma and the team. She loved to swim and has trophies when she swam competitively, bowl (was a member of the Department of Labor's Bowling League for many years winning the Triple Crown for High Single, High Average and High Triple all in one season), play tennis, softball, and all sports. She loved the movies shown at the Cinestudio located on Trinity College's Campus and donated to their fundraising for replacement chairs buying one with hers and Natalie's name on it. Setback, Cribbage, Texas Hold Um, and 31 were her favorite card games she played them all in earnest with family and friends. Judy was sensitive and caring (volunteering for 7 years at the New Britain YWCA teaching toddlers pool safety and how to swim). She donated countless gallons of life giving blood to the Red Cross. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes helping to feed the homeless and disenfranchised, cooking for women in shelters suffering from domestic violence. Judy gave freely of her time with humility never seeking recognition or fanfare. She never forgot her family. No matter the holiday, birthday, anniversary or graduation, she always served her famous delicious deviled eggs. Judy also remembered the young people in her family choosing to have their birthdays celebrated by publishing their names in the newspaper. It gave each of them such excitement and a smile. Judy will be sorely missed as she touched the lives of so many people. The world has been diminished by her passing. May she be held in the palm of God's hand and in the arms of those who loved her. Judy's family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care provided by the staff at Jefferson House. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick St. Anthony Church, 265 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103 on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) 10 AM. (Please wear face masks). There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick St. Anthony Church. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com