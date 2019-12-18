Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Rd
Avon, CT
View Map
Resources
Judith Alison Folia


1959 - 2019
Judith Alison Folia Obituary
Judy passed away on December 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Judy was born on August 26, 1959 in Hartford, CT to Dr. Carl and Phyllis (McNeil) Folia. She is survived by her beloved daughter Danielle Folia, her father Dr. Carl Folia, brothers Carl and Scott and sisters Marybeth Folia and Patty Carnright and her husband Michael and their son Luke. She is predeceased by her mother Phyllis in 2007. Judy graduated from Northwest Catholic High School in 1977, where she excelled as an athlete and scholar. She loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, and soaking up the sun at the beach. Judy navigated life with grace and a wicked sense of humor. The twinkle of her eyes will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to: Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven, PO Box 1849, New Haven CT 06508-8721 or givetoynhh.org Friends and family are invited to gather for a period of visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Rd., Avon. Burial will conclude services in St. Ann Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
