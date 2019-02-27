Judith Andrews Repp, 89, Super Mom, devoted wife, loyal sister, happy grandmother, recently anointed great grandmother and engaging friend, died peacefully on February 21, 2019 at her daughter's home in Marblehead, MA. A spark has gone out with her passing; one that brought light and warmth, love and wit, to all who had the good fortune to be among her family and friends.Judith Andrews Repp was born December 21, 1929 in Englewood, NJ. and spent much of her childhood in Rutland, VT where she was named valedictorian of her graduating class at Rutland High School. She graduated from Vassar College in 1951 and soon thereafter met the love of her life, Stuart Repp in New York City where (she liked to recount) she started working in the advertising business at "$72.50 per week." The perfectly matched couple forged a marriage lasting 63 years, until Stuart's death in 2015. Judy and Stu, as they were known, began a family in Darien, CT and then moved to West Hartford, CT where Judy became active in the Garden Club of America and the Vassar Club. She was an accomplished, graceful skier, formidable on the tennis court, active in yoga and Pilates, and pursued a keen interest in portraiture photography and needlepoint. Judy always had a creative project underway! Always active, always curious, always loving, Judy was smart, insightful, well read and masterful at the pun. In 1991, Judy and Stu moved to South Pomfret, VT where she was a resident at the time of her death.Judith is survived by her three children, Lisa, Whit (Jane) and Claudia (Michael), eight grandchildren Sam (Sabrina), Jessica (Anders), Katie, Lindsay (Bo), Hanna, Peter, Liv and Nicholas, three step-grandchildren Ben (Mignon), Sam and Matt, two great grandchildren Theo and Coleman, sister Joan (Derick, Jess, Audrey) and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronnie and Jane (Tina, Cameron). In addition to Stuart, Judy was predeceased by her son-in-law Robert Parsons.A private family gathering and remembrance of her wonderful life will take place in the summer in Woodstock, VT.Murphy Funeral Home in Salem, MA is assisting in arrangements and an on-line guestbook can be found at www.MurphyFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary