Judith A. Allison (Heisler) passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at the Hebrew Home in West Hartford. Judy was born on October 8,1935 in New Britain to John and Margaret (Corazzo) Heisler, growing up with cousins there until moving to West Hartford during WWII. There she married her husband of 62 years, John J. Allison Jr. They lived in West Hartford for 43 years before moving to Bloomfield. Judy was a kind, caring person, a faithful friend and a beloved wife. She was a loving, nurturing role model for her children: Beth Allison of Windsor Locks, CT and John Allison Ill and his wife Joanne of Waynesboro,VA. Judy loved and was so proud of her four grandchildren: John Allison IV and his fiancé Ally Bailey, Sean Allison and his wife Kristen, twins Paige Allison, and Gwynn Stowers and her husband Ryan. She felt blessed with her great grandchildren Emory Rhoney, Hudson Harvill, Arlo Allison, Trey Stowers and !step great grandchildren Zaden Nobles, Quinn Nobles and Wyatt Stowers. Judy attended St. Thomas Apostle School, Mount St. Joseph Academy and the School of Nursing at St. Francis Hospital. She was a skilled operating room nurse at St. Francis and Newington Children's Hospital. Judy thoroughly relished being at the beach-particularly Old Lyme Shores and all it entailed-with her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She loved home, and the wonderful place she made it, the best! A private burial was held in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home in West Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.