Judith Ann Bifolck
Judith Ann (Perzan) Bifolck, 81, of Newington, CT passed peacefully in her home on Friday, November 20, 2020. The daughter of Alexander & Anna Perzan, she lived most of her life in Hartford. A graduate of Hartford High School in 1957, she continued her HHS pride as an active alumna for over 50 years, helping to plan several reunions. For over 30 years she worked at Travelers Insurance while raising her 3 girls, and embodying the adage, "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." The life of the party, consummate storyteller, and beacon of chosen happiness, Judi made friends wherever she went. Her young family spent summers on Prudence Island making memories that would shape their lives – lessons learned on the beach, in a book, and over a meal were the epitome of who Judi was. No one could stop by for a visit and leave hungry, sad, or bored – she was always there with a plate (or four) of food, encouraging words, and a hilarious anecdote. Judi was true to her love of the beach. Judi was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard, and we are sure they are dancing their nights away to "My Funny Valentine." She is survived by her 3 "angels," her daughters, Sherry (Terry) Buckhout, Donna (John) Grady, and Michele Confalone; 4 grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Oliveira, Tyler Buckhout, Michael Buckhout, and Zachary Confalone; and cat, Tess. Judi is also survived by her siblings, Eleanor, Carol, William and Patricia and is predeceased by Alexander. A private service will be held for the family at the Church of the Incarnation. A celebration of life commemoration will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucy Robbins Welles Library in Newington, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
To the family of Judi I am so sorry to hear about her passing, I remember her very well from Hartford Public High School and all the work she did in preparing our reunions. She was always one of my favorite people in school since she always seem to have a smile for you. I am certain that your family will have a million fond memories as will her friends. Rest in Peace my Friend.
Bob Nash
Classmate
