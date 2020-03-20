Home

Judith Ann Fay


1939 - 2020
Judith Ann Fay Obituary
Judith (Judy) Ann Fay of West Hartford, CT died Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born August 3, 1939 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Finn) Fay. Judy was an avid reader with a special fondness for books by Debbie MacComber and Danielle Steel, a collector of designer pocketbooks, and above all she was devoted to her family. She was retired after working at the Aetna cafeteria in Hartford, CT for many years. Judy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Chip Vignone, her nieces and nephews, Kathleen, David (Melissa), and Lisa (Rick) Leenders and Prosper (Alexa) and Craig Vignone, as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins - including a very close cousin, Marjory Berky. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary-Lou and Ted Leenders. A private memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2020
