Judith-Ann (Suranna) Giansanti, 72, of South Windsor, loving wife of the late Vincent J. Giansanti, Jr., peacefully journeyed home to join her beloved husband and family in Heaven with her caring family by her side on Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford on May 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony and Sebastiana (Bazzano) Suranna, she had been a resident of South Windsor since 1983. Judith-Ann was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1964 and worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant. A devout catholic, she was a faithful communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. She loved her pug dogs and playing cards, especially "setback". Most of all, Judith-Ann was a proud devoted mother and grandmother who lived her life for her family and cherished her time with her entire family.Judith-Ann is survived by two sons, Todd V. Giansanti and his wife, Mary, of Enfield, Bryan A. Giansanti and his husband, Milton Stokes, of Saint Louis, MO; a daughter, Heather A. Violette and her husband, Paul, of South Windsor with whom she made her home; six adored grandchildren, Hollis Giansanti Stokes and Harper Giansanti Stokes both of Saint Louis, MO, Sophia Giansanti and Lucianna Giansanti both of Enfield, Anthony Violette and Matthew Violette both of South Windsor; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Suranna of Newington.Funeral service will be Tuesday (February 12th) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Church of St. Junipero Serra Parish, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. (Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Tuesday morning). Entombment will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judith-Ann's name may be made to Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary