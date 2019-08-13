Hartford Courant Obituaries
Judith Ann (Wakefield) Milling


1941 - 2019
Judith Ann (Wakefield) Milling Obituary
Judith Ann Milling, 77, of Bloomfield and formerly of Hartford, wife of Robert Milling, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in West Hartford. Born in Hartford on September 25, 1941, daughter of the late Peter F. and Dorothy (Joel) Wakefield, she had spent most of her life in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1959. Besides her husband, she leaves a daughter, Pamela M. Martin-Johnson and her husband Calvin of Bloomfield; a son, Michael C. Martin and his wife Shawn of Conyers, GA; and a host of other family members and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
