Judith "Judie" Ann Sherwood-Drieu, 76, of Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Windsor. Born in Hartford on October 7, 1943, daughter of the late Ronald F. Sherwood, Sr. and Lena (Guzzardi) Sherwood, she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1961. Judie worked in food service for the Windsor Board of Education at Sage Park Middle School & Roger Wolcott Elementary School for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and frequented the Windsor Public Library. Proud of her Italian heritage, Judie was also a member of the Italian American Club. She leaves four sons, John R. Riddell and his husband Robert A. Coutu of Windsor, Michael J. Riddell of Glastonbury, Daniel P. Riddell and his wife Ann of Savannah, GA, and Timothy O. Riddell and his wife Susete of Windsor; two brothers, Ronald Sherwood, Jr. of Rockledge, FL, and David Sherwood and his wife Bonnie of Old Saybrook; a sister, Elaine Tedone and her husband Joseph of Glastonbury; six grandchildren, Emily Riddell of Glastonbury, Robert Riddell and his wife Tiffany of Pasadena, MD, Kra Tassoni and her husband Dominic of Atlanta, GA, Rachael Riddell of Manchester, Reann Riddell of Manchester, and Timothy Fletcher of Windsor; three great-grandchildren, Arianna and Skye Riddell, and Rebecca Tassoni; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first and second husbands, Donald E. Riddell and Michael R. Drieu; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Riddell; and a close friend, Charles Brainard. A graveside service will be held at the Palisado Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.