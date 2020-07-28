1/1
Judith Ann Smith
Judith Ann (McCarthy) Smith, 87, of Bloomfield, wife of the late Whitman H. Smith, died Sunday, June 20, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was born April 3, 1933 in Manchester, CT, daughter of the late Charles Raymond McCarthy and Ellen (Harrison) McCarthy. She was raised in Manchester, then moved to Canton after her marriage to Whitman Smith, to raise her family for 45 years. A graduate of Manchester High School, she worked for Phoenix Mutual Insurance Company as an Executive Secretary. After moving to Canton, she taught at the Canton Community Kindergarten and was a teacher's aide at the Canton Elementary school. Judith then worked for Northwest Savings Bank for 22 years and retired as Branch Manager and Assistant Treasurer. She was very dedicated to her work and employees, and proud of the many achievements she accomplished during her time there. Her move to Bloomfield occurred after the death of her husband. Judith was a member of the First Congregational Church of Canton Center, Canton Center Garden Club, volunteered at the Canton Thrift Shop and Canton Library. Judith and Whitman belonged to West Hill Beach Club of New Hartford for many years and cherished their friendships. In addition, Judith leaves behind many great friendships at Thistle Pond in Bloomfield where she lived for 20 years. Judith enjoyed her home, loved to travel with her husband and spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Anzivino and husband John of Miami, FL; her son, Bradford Smith and wife Patricia of Ipswich, MA; her grandchildren, Kristin Teague Smith and John-Whitman Smith, both of Ipswich, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Raymond "Corkey" McCarthy. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford under the direction of Vincent Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association. Please visit Judy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 28, 2020.
