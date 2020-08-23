1/1
Judith Ann Wozniak
1936 - 2020
Judith Ann (Dawson) Wozniak, 84, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in Meriden, CT. She was born February 5, 1936 in Middletown, CT, the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Dudek) Dawson. Judy graduated from Bacon Academy in 1954. She married Donald Wozniak on May 5, 1956. They had three sons. She worked at Pratt and Whitney, Eastern CT State University, a local Synagogue, Penney's Warehouse, a doughnut shop, delivered newspapers and was a sign painter. She was a kind, talented and compassionate woman who loved children and animals. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She always thought of others and adored her family. She is survived by her sons, David Wozniak, Mark Wozniak and his wife Renee; her sister Sharon (Dawson) Baack and husband Gary; her brother-in-law, Frederick Brown; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Dawson; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Wozniak, his father Donald Wozniak; her sister, Patricia (Dawson) Brown; and her brother, Michael Dawson. A service and celebration of life will be held September 19, 2020 in Colchester, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Colchester
