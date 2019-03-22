Home

Judith "Judy" Liebman, 77, of West Hartford, CT, died peacefully March 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born March 6, 1942 in Winsted, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Dora Baker and her sister, Susan Baker. Judy is survived by her husband, William and their two daughters, Jennifer Cohen, her husband Andrew, and their children Ben and Daniel of Needham, MA and Sarah Kilmer, her husband Ryan, and their children Alex and Amelia of Charlotte, NC.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
