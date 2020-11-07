Judith Burstein, 94, of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain and Palm Beach, Fla., died November 3. A retired nurse, she cared for patients at New Britain General Hospital. She was the widow of Daniel Burstein. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Rebecca (Rudman) Rabinow. She is survived by her sons Darrell (Viviana) of Los Angeles, Fredric (Frances) of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Alan (Ellen) of West Hartford, and Robert (Robin) of Blue Bell, Penn.; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Hulbert Waldroup), Anna, Arielle, Jenna, Emily, Devlin and Ethan Burstein, Sara (Simon) Cohen, Samantha (Patrick) Durham and Alex Torres; her sister, Vera Segall; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Hirschel Rabinow. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. Service will be private.



