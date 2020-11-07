1/1
Judith Burstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Burstein, 94, of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain and Palm Beach, Fla., died November 3. A retired nurse, she cared for patients at New Britain General Hospital. She was the widow of Daniel Burstein. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Rebecca (Rudman) Rabinow. She is survived by her sons Darrell (Viviana) of Los Angeles, Fredric (Frances) of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Alan (Ellen) of West Hartford, and Robert (Robin) of Blue Bell, Penn.; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Hulbert Waldroup), Anna, Arielle, Jenna, Emily, Devlin and Ethan Burstein, Sara (Simon) Cohen, Samantha (Patrick) Durham and Alex Torres; her sister, Vera Segall; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Hirschel Rabinow. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. Service will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
Alan, Ellen and Family, We are deeply sorry for your loss. Judy was a beautiful and spirited lady. My father was very sad when I told him your mother had passed away. Every day he was asking me how Judy was doing. I am sure she will save a seat at the card table for my dad. With our love and sympathy to you and your family. Bob and Cindy
Cindy Cohen
Friend
November 6, 2020
Dear Alan and family,
Lori and I are sorry for the loss of your mom. Moms are the salt of the earth....we pray you find comfort in the memories you have during this difficult time.
Mark and Lori DiLoreto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved