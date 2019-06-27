Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Judith D. Long, 72 of Berlin, CT and South Dennis, MA. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Long, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Troy, NY on December 29, 1946, daughter of the late Norman Gilbert Douttiel and Laura (Miller) Douttiel. Judy was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Conard High School. Judy was a long time resident of Newington, where she and her husband Thomas owned and operated Gerrick Photographers. She was a very skilled photo restoration artist, painter and seamstress. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind her children; Catherine Vumback and husband David of Newington, Herbert Waterhouse of West Hartford and Laurie Waterhouse, step children; Geraldine (Donald) Pinney, Richard (Sandra) Long, Robin (Joseph) Petrie, Edward (Deborah) Long, sister Nancy Douttiel and her spouse Diane Willcox of South Yarmouth MA. Judy was incredibly proud of her cherished grandchildren Thomas and Carley Vumback; step grandchildren; Scott, Jonathan, Kelsey, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Daniel, Dennis, Kyle and Allison, step great grandchildren; Chase, Maia, Ella, Kai, Helena and Gianna, cousins Donna Pryor and David Douttiel of Albany, NY and her oldest and dearest friends Jean Kelliher and Kathleen Mozzochi. Judy was kind, loving, generous and always optimistic. Her best times were spent with her family, gardening, spending time at her home at the beach on Cape Cod and caring for her rescue animals. Judy will be forever cherished by her family and friends. Services for Judith will be Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 825 Brook Street. I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with her family please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
