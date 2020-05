Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Rubel passed away on April 4, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She died peacefully with family by her side. Her husband, Ron Rubel, predeceased her by four years. Judith is survived by daughter Rebecca Rubel and son-in-law John Greenstein; son Jonathan Rubel and daughter-in-law Nomi Sofer; grandchildren, Ben, Noa, Danny, and Eliza; and brother Daniel Dempsey and sister-in-law Mary Dempsey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store