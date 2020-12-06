1/1
Judith "Judy" Dougherty
Judith "Judy" (Tews) Dougherty, 85, wife of the late Joseph P. Dougherty, of West Hartford died December 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Hartford. She was born in Southington to Gustav and Martha Tews. Judy worked for many years in insurance sales. She and her husband were long time parishioners of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford. She is survived by her stepchildren; Kevin and his wife Paula, Maureen Dougherty, Brian, Ellen and her husband Jim Aspell, and their families. Her sister Doris Sattler and her husband Eugene, brother in law Maurice and his wife Palma Dougherty. She is additionally survived by her nieces and nephews, Diane Panella, Carolyn Puleo, Frank and Robert Fiorillo, Martha Frater, Gretchen Greatens, Kristen Henkel, Karl, Paul, Philip and David Sattler and their families. In addition to her husband Judy was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor, Esther, Mildred and Agnes, her stepson Michael and nephew Albert. Funeral services will be Friday December 11, 2020 with the Celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am directly at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave. West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
DEC
11
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
We are sorry for your loss, we just said we needed to get over and visit.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jen & Dennis Dougherty
Jennifer L Dougherty
December 5, 2020
I’m so very sad to read this!! Judy and Joe would eat breakfast at our restaurant in Glastonbury years ago. I was always very fond of both of them. I’m sure she is thrilled to be reunited with her beloved Joe. Thinking of you all!
Amy Beach
Amy
Friend
