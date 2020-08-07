Judith E. "Judi" Kaffeian, 56, Bradenton, FL, entered into eternal rest August 3, 2020. Judi graduated from Enfield High School in 1982 and had a love for sports. This led her to long careers with Champs Sports and Lids, achieving many milestones along the way. Most recently she was employed by Boars Head as part of their store support staff. Judi ran seven half marathons and was a big proponent for many years of the Susan G Komen 3-day 60- Mile walk. A huge dog lover, Judi was the Co-Founder of Bailey's Buddies Charitable Foundation and Trust, aiding financially challenged canine cancer families. Judi is survived by her mother, Constance Wasick and Chris Hoffman Palmetto, FL ; her sister, Pamela Longo and husband, Barry, Enfield, CT; brother, Michael Kaffeian and wife, Lauren, Torrington, CT; brother, David Kaffeian and partner, Colleen, Windsor, VT; sister, Kimberly Gray and husband, Bill as well as many nieces, nephews and a great-niece, Isabella; uncle, Ronald Chasse, Fort Myers, FL and David Chasse, Ellington, CT; lifetime friends Leah Secondo, Bradenton, FL and Brenda Smith, Easthampton, MA and her beloved dog, Luci. Judi is predeceased by her father, Charles Kaffeian and step-father, John Wasick. A Celebration of Life in Bradenton, FL and Enfield, CT will be held at a future date to the family's convenience. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Judi's name to the Bailey's Buddies Foundation, P.O. Box 10565, Bradenton, FL 34282 or to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
(make your gift a tribute to Judi Kaffeian). Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.