Just days before her 98th birthday, Judith Eriksson passed away peacefully July 29 in her beloved Sweden. Judy was born in Gunnarsjö, Sweden and in 1944, married Henry Eriksson. They immigrated to America in 1953, living in West Hartford for over 50 years. They returned to Sweden in their retirement years. She had a stunning talent for embroidery, weaving and needlepoint. A doting grandmother, knitted beautiful sweaters for Ryan, Kristine and Kendall. She decorated cakes at Viking Bakery for 40 years. Fun loving, she entertained with ease. Her Christmas Eve smörgåsbord was an annual event. She loved animals, reading and crossword puzzles. Predeceased by her four siblings, she will be missed by Ben (Jan), West Hartford; Margaret (Jim) Church, Park City, UT; and grandchildren, Ryan, Kendall, Kristine, Gretchen, and David.



