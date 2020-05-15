Judith Eve Anderson, 78, passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2020. Born on June 3, 1941 to Arlene and Richard Roane, Judy grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. She was a loving wife to husband, Carlton Anderson, for nearly 40 years, and a tender mother to their children Mark, Coreen, and Richard Judith leaves to cherish her memory, remaining sibling, Diane Smith; children, Mark, Coreen, and Richard, as well as a host of nieces, nephew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Private Live-Streamed Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Anderson family, and view the live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.