Judith Eve Anderson, 78, passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2020. Born on June 3, 1941 to Arlene and Richard Roane, Judy grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. She was a loving wife to husband, Carlton Anderson, for nearly 40 years, and a tender mother to their children Mark, Coreen, and Richard Judith leaves to cherish her memory, remaining sibling, Diane Smith; children, Mark, Coreen, and Richard, as well as a host of nieces, nephew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Private Live-Streamed Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Anderson family, and view the live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com