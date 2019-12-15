Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Judith Faraci
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Judith Faraci


1948 - 2019
Judith Faraci Obituary
Judith (Nocera) Faraci, 71, of Middletown, died peacefully December 06, 2019, at Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown. Judy was born and raised in Middletown, daughter of the late, Guy and Lucy (Morello) Nocera. She attended Saint Sebastian Catholic Church. Judy graduated Middletown High School in 1966 and attended Chandler School for Women in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant for the State of Connecticut. Loving mother and grandmother, Judy is survived by two daughters, Leslie Friedmann and her husband Michael of Naples, Florida, Lucinda Milardo of Middletown, and five grandchildren, Aayden, Alexzandria, Isabella, Madison, and Michael Jr. She was predeceased by a sister, Lucinda Nocera. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. December 21, 2019, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT. Friends may gather prior to the service from 9:30 a.m to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care at [email protected] or to the American Diabetes Association at www.donations.diabetes.org . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
