Judith Steffes Foley, of Dataw Island, SC passed away (not from Covid) on Friday June 19, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on November 5, 1938 in Chicago, Il. She was the 2nd child of the late James and Gloria Steffes. After attending high school, she attended Loretta Heights for 2 1/2 years and then completed her bachelors degree at Lake Forest in June 1961. Judy was born and raised in the greater Chicago area and met her husband Dick there and they were married in July of 1961. Her eldest daughter Mary was born in Illinois and after moving to Texas she had her youngest daughter Laura. The family spent time is LA, Il and PA before grounding roots in Connecticut for a long stretch. Judy started and ran her businesses; Judi's Nail Salon, JSF Promotions and NorthEast Support Services from Farmington, CT. She also had a passion for golf and has many memories and great friendships from Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol, as well as her home in Quechee Vt. When Judy retired she relocated to Dataw Island SC in 2000, which she loved so much. Judy loved to travel, including her numerous trips throughout Europe with Dick and her annual trip to Aruba, which was always shared with a combination of dear friends, her daughters and grandkids. Judy also cherished shopping, Martini's, Lake Winnipesaukee, playing cards and spending time with family especially her grandchildren Grace and Cole. Judy is survived by her husband of of 58 years, Dick Foley, her daughter Mary Foley and her partner Tommy Preston III of Avon CT, daughter Laura and her husband Chris Choma and their children Grace and Cole of North Reading, MA. Judy is also survived by her brother Robert Steffes in Wilmette Il. Her brother Jimmy and sister Carol preceded her in death. Adorned by several nieces and nephews. The family will plan a celebration of life at a future date. www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.