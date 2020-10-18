WINSTED – MCKINNON – Judith G. Root McKinnon, 79, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born May 5, 1941 in Hartford; the daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Gertrude (Root) McKinnon. Judith graduated from Holy Apostles College with a B.A. in Social Science/Psychology then from Saint Joseph College with a M.A. in Counseling. She participated in many training workshops, lectures and public presentations. Judith was employed with Capitol Region Mental Health Center in Hartford, CT Biofeedback Center in Avon and since 1993 has been in private practice as a psychotherapist. She was very proud of her accomplishments especially since they occurred later in her life. She was involved in The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Norfolk where she was a communicant and loved singing in the choir. She cherished her time with her church family. She was also a member of the Private Practice Assoc. of CT, American Mental Health Counselors Assoc., American Counseling Assoc., Assoc. for Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, Biofeedback Society of New England and Chairwoman of the Ethics Committee. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen O'Brien Bisson and husband Joseph of Chester; cherished grandchildren, Jackson and Emelia Bisson, both of Chester; sister, Beverly McKinnon Curry of Farmington; many wonderful friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her longtime beloved friend, Helen Hornish aka Mary Justin. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph F. McKinnon Jr. and sister, Maryann McKinnon Garlasco. Remote Live viewing of the Funeral Service can be accessed on YouTube: search Judith Mckinnon Memorial on Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Robert Fredrickson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Judith's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
.